The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 0-0 SEC) square off in the 2021 edition of the Egg Bowl.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

Ole Miss' games have gone over 60.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 68.2 points per game, 7.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.4 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 71.0 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Mississippi State has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs put up 6.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Rebels allow (25.4).

Mississippi State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 22.7 more yards per game (452.3) than the Rebels give up per outing (429.6).

Mississippi State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team churns out more than 429.6 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Ole Miss' games this season have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Rebels average 36.4 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs allow (24.7).

Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.7 points.

The Rebels collect 191.6 more yards per game (517.5) than the Bulldogs give up (325.9).

Ole Miss is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team churns out over 325.9 yards.

This year the Rebels have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).

