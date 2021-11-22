Pac-12 foes will do battle when the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of 11 games this season.

Oregon State's games have gone over 61 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 65.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.

Ducks games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Ducks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in eight chances).

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Ducks put up 32.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Beavers allow per matchup (24.8).

When Oregon puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Ducks collect 50.9 more yards per game (427.9) than the Beavers allow per contest (377).

Oregon is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 377 yards.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 16 takeaways .

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Beavers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Beavers score 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).

When Oregon State records more than 24 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Beavers rack up 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (369.4).

When Oregon State amasses over 369.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats