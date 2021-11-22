Publish date:
Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Oregon State's games have gone over 61 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 65.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 61 total in this contest.
- Ducks games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in eight chances).
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Ducks put up 32.7 points per game, 7.9 more than the Beavers allow per matchup (24.8).
- When Oregon puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Ducks collect 50.9 more yards per game (427.9) than the Beavers allow per contest (377).
- Oregon is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 377 yards.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 16 takeaways .
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- In Oregon State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Beavers have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Beavers score 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).
- When Oregon State records more than 24 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Beavers rack up 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (369.4).
- When Oregon State amasses over 369.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Oregon State
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
33.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
427.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
369.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377
11
Giveaways
15
19
Takeaways
16