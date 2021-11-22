ACC opponents will clash when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Syracuse's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The two teams combine to average 69.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.5 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 59.0, 0.5 points above Saturday's total of 58.5.

The 58.5 total in this game is 7.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Panthers score 43.9 points per game, 18.0 more than the Orange give up per contest (25.9).

When Pittsburgh records more than 25.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers average 198.8 more yards per game (529.0) than the Orange give up per contest (330.2).

In games that Pittsburgh totals more than 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Orange put up 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 the Panthers surrender.

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.1 points.

The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers allow (363.9).

In games that Syracuse piles up more than 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Orange have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (16).

Season Stats