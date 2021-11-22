Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 36.4% of Syracuse's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.
- The two teams combine to average 69.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 50 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.5 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 59.0, 0.5 points above Saturday's total of 58.5.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 7.8 points above the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).
- The Panthers score 43.9 points per game, 18.0 more than the Orange give up per contest (25.9).
- When Pittsburgh records more than 25.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers average 198.8 more yards per game (529.0) than the Orange give up per contest (330.2).
- In games that Pittsburgh totals more than 330.2 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Orange put up 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 the Panthers surrender.
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.1 points.
- The Orange rack up only 13.9 more yards per game (377.8) than the Panthers allow (363.9).
- In games that Syracuse piles up more than 363.9 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Orange have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Syracuse
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
529.0
Avg. Total Yards
377.8
363.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.2
13
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
6