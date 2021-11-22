Publish date:
Purdue vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.8 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 4.0 points lower than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Boilermakers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Boilermakers put up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers allow (32.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.3 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 421.9 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 378.0 the Hoosiers give up per outing.
- When Purdue totals more than 378.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.
- Indiana has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers put up 18.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Boilermakers surrender (21.7).
- When Indiana puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299.0) than the Boilermakers allow (354.1).
- When Indiana amasses over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Indiana
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
421.9
Avg. Total Yards
299.0
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.0
15
Giveaways
21
15
Takeaways
9