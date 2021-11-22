The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Purdue has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of 11 games this season.

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in five of 11 games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.8 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.0 points lower than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 0.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Boilermakers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Boilermakers put up 6.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Hoosiers allow (32.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.3 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 421.9 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 378.0 the Hoosiers give up per outing.

When Purdue totals more than 378.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Hoosiers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Indiana has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up 18.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Boilermakers surrender (21.7).

When Indiana puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299.0) than the Boilermakers allow (354.1).

When Indiana amasses over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats