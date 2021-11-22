Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has totaled 195 rushing yards on 54 carries (21.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
- He's also tacked on 14 catches for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 54, or 24.5%, of his team's 220 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Barkley has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 33.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Buccaneers, and had multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers allow 79.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
- This year the Buccaneers are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- Barkley did not record a rush attempt in Week 9 versus the Raiders.
- During his last three games, Barkley has rushed for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
54
24.5%
195
2
10
27.0%
3.6
Devontae Booker
85
38.6%
315
2
14
37.8%
3.7
Daniel Jones
50
22.7%
258
2
9
24.3%
5.2
Elijhaa Penny
22
10.0%
89
1
2
5.4%
4.0
