Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Saquon Barkley, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Barkley and the New York Giants (3-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has totaled 195 rushing yards on 54 carries (21.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.

He's also tacked on 14 catches for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 54, or 24.5%, of his team's 220 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Barkley has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 33.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Buccaneers, and had multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers allow 79.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.

This year the Buccaneers are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

Barkley did not record a rush attempt in Week 9 versus the Raiders.

During his last three games, Barkley has rushed for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 54 24.5% 195 2 10 27.0% 3.6 Devontae Booker 85 38.6% 315 2 14 37.8% 3.7 Daniel Jones 50 22.7% 258 2 9 24.3% 5.2 Elijhaa Penny 22 10.0% 89 1 2 5.4% 4.0

