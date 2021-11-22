Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Saquon Barkley, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Barkley and the New York Giants (3-6) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has totaled 195 rushing yards on 54 carries (21.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns this season.
  • He's also tacked on 14 catches for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 54, or 24.5%, of his team's 220 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Barkley has averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 33.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Buccaneers, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Buccaneers allow 79.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • Barkley did not record a rush attempt in Week 9 versus the Raiders.
  • During his last three games, Barkley has rushed for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

54

24.5%

195

2

10

27.0%

3.6

Devontae Booker

85

38.6%

315

2

14

37.8%

3.7

Daniel Jones

50

22.7%

258

2

9

24.3%

5.2

Elijhaa Penny

22

10.0%

89

1

2

5.4%

4.0

