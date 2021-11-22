The SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in three of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66 points, a number four points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

SMU's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Mustangs put up 12 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (27.1).

SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Mustangs rack up 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (378.1).

When SMU churns out over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (14).

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.

Tulsa has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Hurricane put up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 the Mustangs surrender.

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane average 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs allow per outing (418.3).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 418.3 yards.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

Season Stats