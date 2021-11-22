Publish date:
SMU vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- Tulsa has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 2.5 more than the total in this contest.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66 points, a number four points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 6.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Mustangs put up 12 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (27.1).
- SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (378.1).
- When SMU churns out over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (14).
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more in three chances.
- Tulsa has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Hurricane put up 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 the Mustangs surrender.
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane average 21.2 more yards per game (439.5) than the Mustangs allow per outing (418.3).
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals more than 418.3 yards.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
439.5
418.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.1
16
Giveaways
21
13
Takeaways
14