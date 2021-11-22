C-USA opponents will meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-9, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Florida International Panthers (1-10, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in three of 11 games this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 46 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 36.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.8 points per game, 22.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 46-point total for this game is 12.2 points below the 58.2 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

This year, the Golden Eagles put up 24.0 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Panthers allow (39.9).

The Golden Eagles collect 247.0 fewer yards per game (250.1) than the Panthers allow per outing (497.1).

This year, the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 28 times, 22 more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Southern Miss at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida International has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Panthers have just two ATS wins in seven games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Florida International has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 8.3 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.9).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.9 points.

The Panthers collect 365.1 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 354.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

Florida International is 1-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team picks up more than 354.5 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 18 times, one fewer times than the Golden Eagles have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats