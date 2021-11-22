Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50 points six of nine times.
  • New York's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 0.9 points above Monday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants allow (24.0).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 24.0 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 406.4 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per matchup.
  • Tampa Bay is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 372.4 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Giants.
  • In New York's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants rack up only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up (334.0).
  • In games that New York amasses more than 334.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of four games at home.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).
  • New York is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in three of four away games New York has gone over the total.
  • This season, Giants away games average 47.4 points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Powered by Data Skrive.