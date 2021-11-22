The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 50 points six of nine times.

New York's games have gone over 50 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 0.9 points above Monday's over/under.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.4 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 0.6 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants allow (24.0).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 24.0 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers average 406.4 yards per game, 34.0 more yards than the 372.4 the Giants allow per matchup.

Tampa Bay is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out more than 372.4 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).

Giants stats and trends

In New York's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Giants covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Giants rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Giants rack up only 0.8 more yards per game (334.8) than the Buccaneers give up (334.0).

In games that New York amasses more than 334.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home.

At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.

This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of four games at home.

Buccaneers home games this season average 49.9 total points, 0.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

New York is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, in away games.

This season, in three of four away games New York has gone over the total.

This season, Giants away games average 47.4 points, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

