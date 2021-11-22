The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games have an average total of 61.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 31 points or more (in two chances).

Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Volunteers average 38.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (35).

When Tennessee scores more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Volunteers average only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5) than the Commodores allow per outing (459.6).

In games that Tennessee amasses more than 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (15).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 31 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Commodores put up 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).

The Commodores collect 100.3 fewer yards per game (311.9) than the Volunteers allow (412.2).

When Vanderbilt totals more than 412.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).

Season Stats