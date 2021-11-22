Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 61.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 55 points, 7.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 31 points or more (in two chances).
- Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Volunteers average 38.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (35).
- When Tennessee scores more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Volunteers average only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5) than the Commodores allow per outing (459.6).
- In games that Tennessee amasses more than 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (15).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have been underdogs by 31 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Commodores put up 12.8 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Volunteers allow (28.1).
- The Commodores collect 100.3 fewer yards per game (311.9) than the Volunteers allow (412.2).
- When Vanderbilt totals more than 412.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
28.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35
460.5
Avg. Total Yards
311.9
412.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459.6
11
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
15