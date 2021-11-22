Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 54.5% of LSU's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
- The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- Texas A&M has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies put up 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers surrender (25.5).
- Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.
- The Aggies collect 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers give up per outing (379.1).
- In games that Texas A&M amasses over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this season have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
- The Tigers put up 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies surrender (14.9).
- LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team scores more than 14.9 points.
- The Tigers collect 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (319.8).
- In games that LSU totals more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|LSU
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
370.2
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.1
16
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13