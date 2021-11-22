Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup against the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of LSU's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.
  • The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
  • Texas A&M has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Aggies put up 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers surrender (25.5).
  • Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.
  • The Aggies collect 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers give up per outing (379.1).
  • In games that Texas A&M amasses over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • LSU has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • LSU's games this season have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
  • The Tigers put up 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies surrender (14.9).
  • LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team scores more than 14.9 points.
  • The Tigers collect 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (319.8).
  • In games that LSU totals more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsLSU

29.8

Avg. Points Scored

27.1

14.9

Avg. Points Allowed

25.5

400.2

Avg. Total Yards

370.2

319.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.1

16

Giveaways

13

15

Takeaways

13