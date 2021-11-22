The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup against the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 54.5% of LSU's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Texas A&M has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies put up 4.3 more points per game (29.8) than the Tigers surrender (25.5).

Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.5 points.

The Aggies collect 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers give up per outing (379.1).

In games that Texas A&M amasses over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this season have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Tigers put up 12.2 more points per game (27.1) than the Aggies surrender (14.9).

LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team scores more than 14.9 points.

The Tigers collect 50.4 more yards per game (370.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (319.8).

In games that LSU totals more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (15).

Season Stats