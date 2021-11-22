Big 12 opponents will clash when the Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas' games this season have gone over 52 points 10 of 11 times.

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in four of 11 games this season.

Friday's total is 11.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Longhorns and their opponents have scored an average of 60.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Friday's total.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas is 4-7-0 this season.

The Longhorns have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2 points or more so far this season.

Texas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Longhorns average 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats allow (21.0).

Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Longhorns collect 428.6 yards per game, 83.6 more yards than the 345.0 the Wildcats give up per outing.

In games that Texas picks up over 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-4-1 this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2 points or more (in three chances).

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats put up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns give up (32.4).

Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.

The Wildcats rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns allow (438.7).

The Wildcats have 14 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats