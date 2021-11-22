Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Texas' games this season have gone over 52 points 10 of 11 times.
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Friday's total is 11.7 points lower than the two team's combined 63.7 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have scored an average of 60.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Friday's total.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas is 4-7-0 this season.
- The Longhorns have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2 points or more so far this season.
- Texas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Longhorns average 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats allow (21.0).
- Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
- The Longhorns collect 428.6 yards per game, 83.6 more yards than the 345.0 the Wildcats give up per outing.
- In games that Texas picks up over 345.0 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-4-1 this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2 points or more (in three chances).
- Kansas State's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats put up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns give up (32.4).
- Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns allow (438.7).
- The Wildcats have 14 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas State
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.0
428.6
Avg. Total Yards
360.9
438.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.0
17
Giveaways
14
14
Takeaways
14