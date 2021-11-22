MAC rivals will do battle when the Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC) at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.7 points fewer than the 60.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rockets games have an average total of 54.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57.0 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Rockets put up 32.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (38.6).

When Toledo puts up more than 38.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Zips allow per matchup (456.1).

In games that Toledo piles up over 456.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Zips have forced (11).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28 points or more.

Akron's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Zips rack up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rockets allow.

Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow per outing (340.3).

In games that Akron piles up over 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Zips have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (17).

Season Stats