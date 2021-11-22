Publish date:
Toledo vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 53.2 points per game, 3.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 3.7 points fewer than the 60.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Rockets games have an average total of 54.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57.0 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Rockets put up 32.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the Zips surrender per contest (38.6).
- When Toledo puts up more than 38.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rockets collect 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Zips allow per matchup (456.1).
- In games that Toledo piles up over 456.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Zips have forced (11).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 28 points or more.
- Akron's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Zips rack up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Rockets allow.
- Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
- The Zips collect only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets allow per outing (340.3).
- In games that Akron piles up over 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This year the Zips have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Akron
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
21.6
Avg. Points Allowed
38.6
422.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.4
340.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
456.1
5
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
11