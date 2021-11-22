Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Brady has racked up 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) while connecting on 254 of 377 passes (67.4% completion percentage), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has attempted 69 of his 377 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. New York
- Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 8.0 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.
- Brady had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Giants.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 263.2 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Brady went 23-for-34 (67.6%) for 220 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Brady has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (71-of-110) over his last three games, while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive