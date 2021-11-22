Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Tom Brady has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Brady has racked up 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) while connecting on 254 of 377 passes (67.4% completion percentage), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady has attempted 69 of his 377 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. New York

  • Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 8.0 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.
  • Brady had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Giants.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 263.2 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Brady went 23-for-34 (67.6%) for 220 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Brady has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (71-of-110) over his last three games, while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

