Tom Brady has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brady has racked up 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) while connecting on 254 of 377 passes (67.4% completion percentage), with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has attempted 69 of his 377 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. New York

Brady averaged 306.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 8.0 yards higher than his over/under for Monday.

Brady had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Giants.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 263.2 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Brady went 23-for-34 (67.6%) for 220 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Brady has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (71-of-110) over his last three games, while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive