C-USA rivals will clash when the UAB Blazers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UTEP Miners (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UAB vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in four of 10 games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 50 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 50 over/under in this contest.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.1 points per game in 2021, 0.1 more than Friday's total.

The 50-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Blazers score 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners surrender (23.2).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Blazers average 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners give up per matchup (339.9).

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 339.9 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Miners put up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers give up (22.6).

When UTEP records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Miners average 73.3 more yards per game (399.5) than the Blazers give up (326.2).

UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up more than 326.2 yards.

This year the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).

