UCF vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 4.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.6 points under the 62.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 60.8, 1.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 62 .
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- The Knights rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per matchup the Bulls allow.
- UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.3 points.
- The Knights collect 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1), than the Bulls give up per matchup (487.9).
- UCF is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 487.9 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (17).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This year, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Bulls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights allow (26.3).
- South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team records more than 26.3 points.
- The Bulls rack up 353.5 yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than the 374.1 the Knights give up.
- South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 374.1 yards.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (20) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|South Florida
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
410.1
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
374.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.9
15
Giveaways
21
20
Takeaways
17