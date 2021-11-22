AAC foes will clash when the UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 4.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.6 points under the 62.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Knights games this season is 60.8, 1.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 62 .

The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Knights rack up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per matchup the Bulls allow.

UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36.3 points.

The Knights collect 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1), than the Bulls give up per matchup (487.9).

UCF is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 487.9 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Bulls average just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights allow (26.3).

South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team records more than 26.3 points.

The Bulls rack up 353.5 yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than the 374.1 the Knights give up.

South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team churns out more than 374.1 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats