UCLA vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- Cal's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCLA is 7-4-0 this year.
- So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Bruins rack up 14.9 more points per game (36) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).
- UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.
- The Bruins rack up 441.1 yards per game, 86.7 more yards than the 354.4 the Golden Bears give up per matchup.
- When UCLA amasses more than 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Bruins have 12 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 17 takeaways .
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.
- Cal's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Golden Bears score 24.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Bruins surrender (27.9).
- When Cal puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Golden Bears collect only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins give up per matchup (399.8).
- Cal is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 399.8 yards.
- The Golden Bears have eight giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Cal
36
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
441.1
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
399.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.4
12
Giveaways
8
17
Takeaways
17