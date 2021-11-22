Pac-12 opponents will clash when the UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Cal's games have gone over 57.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.7, is 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCLA is 7-4-0 this year.

So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 7-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Bruins rack up 14.9 more points per game (36) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).

UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.

The Bruins rack up 441.1 yards per game, 86.7 more yards than the 354.4 the Golden Bears give up per matchup.

When UCLA amasses more than 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Bruins have 12 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 17 takeaways .

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more in three chances.

Cal's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Golden Bears score 24.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Bruins surrender (27.9).

When Cal puts up more than 27.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Golden Bears collect only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins give up per matchup (399.8).

Cal is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 399.8 yards.

The Golden Bears have eight giveaways this season, while the Bruins have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats