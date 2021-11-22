MWC foes will clash when the Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) battle the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.3, is 5.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.6 points per game, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 12.2 more than Friday's total.

The 49.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Lobos games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 16 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Aggies score 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos give up (27.8).

Utah State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Aggies average 102.6 more yards per game (458.7) than the Lobos give up per contest (356.1).

When Utah State amasses more than 356.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (13).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread once this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 16 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

New Mexico has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Lobos rack up 15.4 fewer points per game (12.4) than the Aggies allow (27.8).

The Lobos rack up 177.7 fewer yards per game (238.8) than the Aggies give up per matchup (416.5).

The Lobos have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Season Stats