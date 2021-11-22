Publish date:
Utah vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 2.7 points more than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Utes games this season is 53.3, 0.8 points more than Friday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Utes score 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.
- The Utes average only 14.5 more yards per game (433.3), than the Buffaloes give up per contest (418.8).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 418.8 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Buffaloes have forced (12).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.
- Colorado has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Buffaloes score 19.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Utes give up (22.3).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
- The Buffaloes average 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes allow per matchup (341.0).
- Colorado is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 341.0 yards.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Colorado
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
433.3
Avg. Total Yards
267.5
341.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.8
11
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
12