Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.2, is 2.7 points more than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 53.3, 0.8 points more than Friday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

In Utah's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Utes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24 points or more.

Utah's games this year have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Utes score 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Utes average only 14.5 more yards per game (433.3), than the Buffaloes give up per contest (418.8).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 418.8 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Buffaloes have forced (12).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 24 points or more.

Colorado has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Buffaloes score 19.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Utes give up (22.3).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes allow per matchup (341.0).

Colorado is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 341.0 yards.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats