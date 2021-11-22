Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA rivals will do battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
  • North Texas' games have gone over 59.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
  • UTSA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in four chances).
  • UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Roadrunners put up 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green give up (27.9).
  • UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.9 points.
  • The Roadrunners average 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green allow per contest (379.3).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team picks up over 379.3 yards.
  • This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (15).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Mean Green have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Mean Green rack up 7.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).
  • North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.
  • The Mean Green average 103.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (336.0).
  • North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 336.0 yards.
  • The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsNorth Texas

38.2

Avg. Points Scored

27.1

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

27.9

439.6

Avg. Total Yards

439.0

336.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

15