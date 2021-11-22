Publish date:
UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- North Texas' games have gone over 59.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in four chances).
- UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Roadrunners put up 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green give up (27.9).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.9 points.
- The Roadrunners average 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green allow per contest (379.3).
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team picks up over 379.3 yards.
- This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (15).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Mean Green rack up 7.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).
- North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.
- The Mean Green average 103.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (336.0).
- North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 336.0 yards.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|North Texas
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.9
439.6
Avg. Total Yards
439.0
336.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
15