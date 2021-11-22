C-USA rivals will do battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 59.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 48 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in four chances).

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners put up 10.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Mean Green give up (27.9).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.9 points.

The Roadrunners average 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green allow per contest (379.3).

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team picks up over 379.3 yards.

This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Mean Green have takeaways (15).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 12 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Mean Green rack up 7.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Roadrunners give up (20.1).

North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.

The Mean Green average 103.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Roadrunners allow per contest (336.0).

North Texas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out more than 336.0 yards.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).

