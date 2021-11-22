Publish date:
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- In 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.6 points more than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers rack up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies allow (22.8).
- When Virginia scores more than 22.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers collect 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies give up per outing (376.1).
- Virginia is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out more than 376.1 yards.
- This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers allow (32.1).
- When Virginia Tech records more than 32.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies collect 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers give up (466.2).
- Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 466.2 yards.
- This year the Hokies have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
32.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
517.8
Avg. Total Yards
362
466.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.1
16
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
12