The Commonwealth Cup is up for grabs when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-0 ACC) take the field.

Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 27.3% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.6 points more than the 54.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have scored an average of 65.7 points per game in 2021, 3.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers rack up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies allow (22.8).

When Virginia scores more than 22.8 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers collect 141.7 more yards per game (517.8) than the Hokies give up per outing (376.1).

Virginia is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out more than 376.1 yards.

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Hokies' takeaways (12).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers allow (32.1).

When Virginia Tech records more than 32.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies collect 104.2 fewer yards per game (362) than the Cavaliers give up (466.2).

Virginia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 466.2 yards.

This year the Hokies have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Cavaliers have takeaways (13).

