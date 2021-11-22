ACC rivals will clash when the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) face the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to put up more than 64.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

In 30% of Boston College's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.5.

Saturday's over/under is 4.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.3 points per game, 13.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 63.9, 0.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64.5 .

The 53.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-5-0 this year.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons average 22.6 more points per game (43.1) than the Eagles allow (20.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team records more than 20.5 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 490.1 yards per game, 152.6 more yards than the 337.5 the Eagles allow per contest.

In games that Wake Forest amasses more than 337.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Eagles have forced (16).

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles score 4.8 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.8).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 30.8 points.

The Eagles collect 363.7 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 449.8 the Demon Deacons give up.

In games that Boston College picks up more than 449.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Eagles have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (24).

Season Stats