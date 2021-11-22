Publish date:
Washington State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Washington State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 57.4, 13.9 points more than Friday's total of 43.5.
- The 49.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year, the Cougars score 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies allow (21.1).
- Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Cougars average 59.0 more yards per game (384.9) than the Huskies give up per outing (325.9).
- Washington State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 325.9 yards.
- The Cougars have 16 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Huskies put up 22.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.3).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Huskies collect 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (395.2).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 395.2 yards.
- This year the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Washington
27.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
395.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
325.9
16
Giveaways
19
23
Takeaways
16