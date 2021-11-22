The Washington State Cougars (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington Huskies (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) clash in the 2021 edition of the Apple Cup.

Odds for Washington State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.7 points per game, 6.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 57.4, 13.9 points more than Friday's total of 43.5.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Cougars have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Cougars score 6.3 more points per game (27.4) than the Huskies allow (21.1).

Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Cougars average 59.0 more yards per game (384.9) than the Huskies give up per outing (325.9).

Washington State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 325.9 yards.

The Cougars have 16 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 16 takeaways .

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Washington's games this year have hit the over only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Huskies put up 22.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.3).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Huskies collect 60.6 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (395.2).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 395.2 yards.

This year the Huskies have 19 turnovers, four fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (23).

Season Stats