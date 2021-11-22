The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 0-0 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (2-9, 0-0 Big 12) will battle in clash of Big 12 rivals at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 11 times.

In 70% of Kansas' games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 66.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.4 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.5, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 3.2 more than the set total in this contest.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Mountaineers score 26.2 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (42.9).

The Mountaineers average 113 fewer yards per game (378.5), than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (491.5).

When West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks are 3-7 ATS when underdogs by 15 points or more this year.

Kansas' games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Jayhawks rack up 20.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the Mountaineers allow (24).

When Kansas scores more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jayhawks collect 323.3 yards per game, 27.6 fewer yards than the 350.9 the Mountaineers allow.

When Kansas totals over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats