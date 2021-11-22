Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for West Virginia vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 11 times.
- In 70% of Kansas' games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 66.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.4 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.5, three points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 58.7 points, 3.2 more than the set total in this contest.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15 points or more.
- West Virginia's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Mountaineers score 26.2 points per game, 16.7 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (42.9).
- The Mountaineers average 113 fewer yards per game (378.5), than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (491.5).
- When West Virginia picks up more than 491.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks are 3-7 ATS when underdogs by 15 points or more this year.
- Kansas' games this year have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Jayhawks rack up 20.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the Mountaineers allow (24).
- When Kansas scores more than 24 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Jayhawks collect 323.3 yards per game, 27.6 fewer yards than the 350.9 the Mountaineers allow.
- When Kansas totals over 350.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- This season the Jayhawks have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Kansas
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
42.9
378.5
Avg. Total Yards
323.3
350.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.5
17
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
14