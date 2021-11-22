MAC rivals will do battle when the Western Michigan Broncos (6-5, 0-0 MAC) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-3, 0-0 MAC) at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Northern Illinois' games (4/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 62.5.

The two teams combine to average 61.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 62 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.5 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.5, 1.0 point fewer than Tuesday's over/under of 62.5 .

The 56.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 5.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Michigan is 4-6-1 this season.

This season, the Broncos have just two against the spread wins in seven games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Broncos rack up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 32.7 per matchup the Huskies allow.

Western Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.7 points.

The Broncos collect 448.2 yards per game, just 11.7 more than the 436.5 the Huskies give up per matchup.

In games that Western Michigan piles up more than 436.5 yards, the team is 2-3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Huskies have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games when underdogs by 4 points or more this season.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Huskies rack up just 2.3 more points per game (31.6) than the Broncos surrender (29.3).

Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Huskies average 436.5 yards per game, 94.0 more yards than the 342.5 the Broncos give up.

Northern Illinois is 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 342.5 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats