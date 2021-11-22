Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 39 points seven of 11 times.
- So far this season, 63.6% of Minnesota's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 39.
- Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 39 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.7, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 39.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- In Wisconsin's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Badgers put up 8.3 more points per game (27) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.7).
- Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Badgers rack up 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (289.5).
- When Wisconsin churns out over 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Golden Gophers score 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers surrender (15.8).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Golden Gophers average 368.1 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 237.7 the Badgers give up.
- In games that Minnesota churns out more than 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Minnesota
27
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
390.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.1
237.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
289.5
21
Giveaways
10
21
Takeaways
14