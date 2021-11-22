The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet to try to take home Paul Bunyan's Axe.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin's games this season have gone over 39 points seven of 11 times.

So far this season, 63.6% of Minnesota's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 39.

Saturday's total is 14.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 39 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.7, 3.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 39.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Badgers put up 8.3 more points per game (27) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.7).

Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Badgers rack up 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (289.5).

When Wisconsin churns out over 289.5 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Golden Gophers score 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers surrender (15.8).

When Minnesota puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers average 368.1 yards per game, 130.4 more yards than the 237.7 the Badgers give up.

In games that Minnesota churns out more than 237.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats