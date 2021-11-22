MWC rivals will clash when the Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 MWC) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Hawaii's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, 4.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.9 points per game, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 12.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys average 24.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per contest (32.8).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 92.0 fewer yards per game (365.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (457.8).

In games that Wyoming totals more than 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 4-6-1 this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This season the Rainbow Warriors put up 6.9 more points per game (28.0) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).

Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys allow per outing (333.6).

In games that Hawaii picks up more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats