Wyoming vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 72.7% of Hawaii's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The two teams combine to average 52 points per game, 4.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 53.9 points per game, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.8 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 12.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Cowboys average 24.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors surrender per contest (32.8).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.8 points.
- The Cowboys collect 92.0 fewer yards per game (365.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (457.8).
- In games that Wyoming totals more than 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 4-6-1 this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in four chances).
- Hawaii's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- This season the Rainbow Warriors put up 6.9 more points per game (28.0) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).
- Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys allow per outing (333.6).
- In games that Hawaii picks up more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
