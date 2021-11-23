The Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC) will face each other in clash of MWC rivals at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 40% of UNLV's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.5 points fewer than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 46.8, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 49.5 .

The 53.1 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 7-3-0 this year.

Air Force's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.5 points.

The Falcons average only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9), than the Rebels give up per outing (400.2).

Air Force is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 400.2 yards.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 18 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Rebels put up just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons give up (19.5).

When UNLV puts up more than 19.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Rebels rack up 320.8 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 294.9 the Falcons give up.

UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team amasses over 294.9 yards.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).

Season Stats