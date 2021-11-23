Publish date:
Air Force vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 40% of UNLV's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.5 points fewer than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 46.8, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 49.5 .
- The 53.1 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Air Force is 7-3-0 this year.
- Air Force's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Falcons put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels surrender (31.5).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.5 points.
- The Falcons average only 15.7 more yards per game (415.9), than the Rebels give up per outing (400.2).
- Air Force is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 400.2 yards.
- The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 18 points or more this season.
- UNLV's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Rebels put up just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons give up (19.5).
- When UNLV puts up more than 19.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 320.8 yards per game, 25.9 more yards than the 294.9 the Falcons give up.
- UNLV is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall when the team amasses over 294.9 yards.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 20 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|UNLV
29.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
415.9
Avg. Total Yards
320.8
294.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.2
10
Giveaways
20
14
Takeaways
16