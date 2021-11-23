Publish date:
Alabama vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama's games this season have gone over 55 points 10 of 11 times.
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.7, is 19.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.9, 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The 55 total in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 19.5 points or more so far this season.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Crimson Tide average 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers allow (22).
- When Alabama puts up more than 22 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers give up per contest (369.1).
- Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 369.1 yards.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this season.
- Auburn's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Tigers average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.7).
- When Auburn records more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (305.3).
- In games that Auburn totals more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Auburn
44.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22
501
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
305.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.1
9
Giveaways
11
17
Takeaways
9