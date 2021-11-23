The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet in the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 55 points 10 of 11 times.

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.7, is 19.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.9, 7.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.

The 55 total in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 19.5 points or more so far this season.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Crimson Tide average 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers allow (22).

When Alabama puts up more than 22 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers give up per contest (369.1).

Alabama is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 369.1 yards.

This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-6-0 this season.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Tigers average 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.7).

When Auburn records more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (305.3).

In games that Auburn totals more than 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats