The Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.3 points more than the 52.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.2 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers score 4.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Eagles give up (31.8).

Appalachian State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 31.8 points.

The Mountaineers average 450 yards per game, only 5.5 fewer than the 455.5 the Eagles allow per matchup.

When Appalachian State churns out over 455.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Georgia Southern has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles average just 1.4 more points per game (21.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.4).

When Georgia Southern scores more than 20.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles average 23.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (331.1).

In games that Georgia Southern picks up more than 331.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 16 times, four fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats