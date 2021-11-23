The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) face a Pac-12 matchup with the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of 10 times.

Arizona's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona State is 4-6-0 this year.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils put up 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Wildcats give up.

When Arizona State records more than 30.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats give up per contest (377.7).

Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 377.7 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 6-5-0 this season.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 20 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Wildcats put up 17.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Sun Devils surrender (21.5).

When Arizona puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 351.7 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 323.1 the Sun Devils allow.

When Arizona amasses over 323.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (17).

Season Stats