Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of 10 times.
- Arizona's games have gone over 52.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 total in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona State is 4-6-0 this year.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Sun Devils put up 28.9 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Wildcats give up.
- When Arizona State records more than 30.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats give up per contest (377.7).
- Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals over 377.7 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 20 points or more this season.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Wildcats put up 17.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Sun Devils surrender (21.5).
- When Arizona puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 351.7 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 323.1 the Sun Devils allow.
- When Arizona amasses over 323.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Arizona
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
17.4
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
409.2
Avg. Total Yards
351.7
323.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
21
Giveaways
21
17
Takeaways
6