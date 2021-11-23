Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points only two times this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 62.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 62.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- In Arkansas' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Razorbacks put up 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers allow per contest (34.7).
- When Arkansas records more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks rack up just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1), than the Tigers give up per contest (447.2).
- In games that Arkansas churns out more than 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Missouri has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 30.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Tigers rack up 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (376.4).
- When Missouri totals more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Missouri
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
420.8
376.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
8
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
15