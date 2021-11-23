Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup with the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points only two times this season.
  • Missouri's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 62.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • The 62.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.
  • In Arkansas' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Razorbacks put up 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers allow per contest (34.7).
  • When Arkansas records more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks rack up just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1), than the Tigers give up per contest (447.2).
  • In games that Arkansas churns out more than 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
  • Missouri is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Missouri has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers average 30.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
  • Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
  • The Tigers rack up 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (376.4).
  • When Missouri totals more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMissouri

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

34.7

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

420.8

376.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.2

8

Giveaways

11

13

Takeaways

15