The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) face a SEC matchup with the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points only two times this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 62.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 62.1 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 7.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 62.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points higher than the 61.3 average total in Tigers games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Razorbacks put up 31.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Tigers allow per contest (34.7).

When Arkansas records more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Razorbacks rack up just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1), than the Tigers give up per contest (447.2).

In games that Arkansas churns out more than 447.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Missouri has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 30.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Tigers rack up 44.4 more yards per game (420.8) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (376.4).

When Missouri totals more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats