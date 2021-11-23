Sun Belt rivals will battle when the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-9, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Texas State Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 61.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 13 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 73.9 points per game, 12.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Red Wolves and their opponents have scored an average of 66.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 61.5 total in this game is 4.2 points higher than the 57.3 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas State is 5-5-0 this year.

Arkansas State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Red Wolves put up 8.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Bobcats allow (34).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 34 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 40.4 fewer yards per game (388.3) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (428.7).

In games that Arkansas State picks up over 428.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 22 times, 10 more than the Bobcats' takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas State at SISportsbook.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas State is 6-5-0 this season.

The Bobcats are 5-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Bobcats rack up 16.9 fewer points per game (23) than the Red Wolves surrender (39.9).

The Bobcats average 177.3 fewer yards per game (344.6) than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (521.9).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats