Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46.5 points five of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 30% of Jacksonville's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.7, is 12.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Atlanta is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Falcons rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars give up (26.2).
  • When Atlanta records more than 26.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars give up per outing (363.1).
  • When Atlanta totals more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 1 point or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Jaguars score 15.9 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the Falcons allow (28.8).
  • The Jaguars collect 319.4 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 362.3 the Falcons give up.
  • In games that Jacksonville churns out over 362.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • This season, in six home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Jaguars home games average 47.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in three of five road games Atlanta has hit the over.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 48.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.