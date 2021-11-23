An NFL Week 12 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46.5 points five of 10 times.

So far this season, 30% of Jacksonville's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.7, is 12.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 55 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2020, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons rack up 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars give up (26.2).

When Atlanta records more than 26.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons average 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars give up per outing (363.1).

When Atlanta totals more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 12 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Atlanta's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 1 point or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those contests.

Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Jaguars score 15.9 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the Falcons allow (28.8).

The Jaguars collect 319.4 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 362.3 the Falcons give up.

In games that Jacksonville churns out over 362.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

This season, in six home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

This season, Jaguars home games average 47.7 points, 1.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Atlanta is 3-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 1-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in three of five road games Atlanta has hit the over.

This season, Falcons away games average 48.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.