Publish date:
Ball State vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ball State vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Buffalo's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cardinals games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 58.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points above the 56.9 average total in Bulls games this season.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Ball State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Cardinals rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (30.8).
- Ball State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.8 points.
- The Cardinals collect 86.8 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Bulls allow per matchup (432.3).
- The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 12 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Bulls average 3.0 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals surrender (28.6).
- Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
- The Bulls collect just 7.9 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals give up (422.9).
- In games that Buffalo amasses more than 422.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Cardinals have forced 15 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ball State
|Stats
|Buffalo
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
345.5
Avg. Total Yards
415.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
10
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12