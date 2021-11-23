MAC opponents will clash when the Ball State Cardinals (5-6, 0-0 MAC) battle the Buffalo Bulls (4-7, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Ball State vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Buffalo's games have gone over 58.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.4 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 2.9 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 58.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points above the 56.9 average total in Bulls games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Cardinals rack up 6.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (30.8).

Ball State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 86.8 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Bulls allow per matchup (432.3).

The Cardinals have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bulls have 12 takeaways .

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has covered the spread two times this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Bulls average 3.0 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals surrender (28.6).

Buffalo is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.

The Bulls collect just 7.9 fewer yards per game (415.0) than the Cardinals give up (422.9).

In games that Buffalo amasses more than 422.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Cardinals have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats