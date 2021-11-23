Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC North foes.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Cleveland's games have gone over 46 points in six of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 0.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 2.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more in five chances.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens average 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per outing the Browns give up.
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (316.7).
  • Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 316.7 yards.
  • This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Browns.
  • In Cleveland's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Cleveland has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Browns score just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow per contest (369.7).
  • In games that Cleveland amasses over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In five games at home this season, Baltimore has hit the over four times.
  • Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (46).
  • Cleveland is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • In five road games this year, Cleveland has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 49.1 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (46).

Powered by Data Skrive.