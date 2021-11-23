The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC North foes.

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in five of 10 games this season.

Cleveland's games have gone over 46 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 0.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 48.1 points per game in 2020, 2.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more in five chances.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Ravens average 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per outing the Browns give up.

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.8 points.

The Ravens rack up 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per matchup (316.7).

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out more than 316.7 yards.

This year, the Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (10).

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Browns have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Cleveland has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Browns score just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow per contest (369.7).

In games that Cleveland amasses over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 4-point favorites or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

In five games at home this season, Baltimore has hit the over four times.

Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (46).

Cleveland is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

In five road games this year, Cleveland has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 49.1 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (46).

