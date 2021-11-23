The No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) will face each other in clash of Big 12 foes at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 63.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Bears have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Bears score just 1.5 more points per game (34) than the Red Raiders give up (32.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.

The Bears collect 38.3 more yards per game (447) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (408.7).

Baylor is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up more than 408.7 yards.

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Red Raiders put up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears surrender (19).

When Texas Tech records more than 19 points, it is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders average 410.3 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 346.5 the Bears allow.

Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses over 346.5 yards.

The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

