Baylor vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 63.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.
- The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 12.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Bears score just 1.5 more points per game (34) than the Red Raiders give up (32.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.
- The Bears collect 38.3 more yards per game (447) than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (408.7).
- Baylor is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team piles up more than 408.7 yards.
- The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Red Raiders have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Red Raiders put up 11.5 more points per game (30.5) than the Bears surrender (19).
- When Texas Tech records more than 19 points, it is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Red Raiders average 410.3 yards per game, 63.8 more yards than the 346.5 the Bears allow.
- Texas Tech is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses over 346.5 yards.
- The Red Raiders have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas Tech
34
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
19
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
447
Avg. Total Yards
410.3
346.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.7
12
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
12