The Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) and No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC foes at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in San Diego, California.

Odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

San Diego State's games have gone over 44.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.1, is 13.6 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.8 points above the 35.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 57.4, 12.9 points more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos are 3-4 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total only two times in 11 opportunities (18.2%).

The Broncos score 30.4 points per game, 13.0 more than the Aztecs surrender per contest (17.4).

Boise State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.

The Broncos average 72.9 more yards per game (386.6) than the Aztecs allow per contest (313.7).

Boise State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 313.7 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aztecs have forced (17).

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Diego State has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average 9.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

When San Diego State records more than 18.3 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Aztecs rack up 33.3 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Broncos give up (361.6).

When San Diego State piles up over 361.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times, 11 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats