The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will battle to snap their three-game skid in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.5.

Thursday's over/under is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 39.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 2.8 points above Thursday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Bills are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bills score 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints allow per outing (21.8).

When Buffalo records more than 21.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bills average 391.7 yards per game, 49.7 more yards than the 342.0 the Saints allow per outing.

In games that Buffalo piles up more than 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Saints have forced 14.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

New Orleans' games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bills allow (17.6).

New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.6 points.

The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.

New Orleans is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 283.7 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 11 times, 13 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, in four home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, on the road.

Away from home, the Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In three of five road games this season, Buffalo has hit the over.

This season, Bills away games average 50.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

