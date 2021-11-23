Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will battle to snap their three-game skid in a Week 12 clash against the Buffalo Bills (6-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • In 50% of New Orleans' games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 46.5.
  • Thursday's over/under is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 39.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 2.8 points above Thursday's total of 46.5.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points above the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
  • Buffalo has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Bills are 4-4 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Bills score 29.5 points per game, 7.7 more than the Saints allow per outing (21.8).
  • When Buffalo records more than 21.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bills average 391.7 yards per game, 49.7 more yards than the 342.0 the Saints allow per outing.
  • In games that Buffalo piles up more than 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Saints have forced 14.
  • New Orleans has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints put up 25.1 points per game, 7.5 more than the Bills allow (17.6).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 17.6 points.
  • The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.
  • New Orleans is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 283.7 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 11 times, 13 fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (24).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, in four home games, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of five road games this season, Buffalo has hit the over.
  • This season, Bills away games average 50.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

