Publish date:
BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points only two times this year.
- USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.4, 7.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- In BYU's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
- BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars score just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (32.2).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.2 points.
- The Cougars rack up 38.0 more yards per game (455.8) than the Trojans allow per contest (417.8).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.8 yards.
- The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Trojans average 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars give up (23.6).
- USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 23.6 points.
- The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow per contest (380.5).
- USC is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team picks up more than 380.5 yards.
- The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
23.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
455.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.6
380.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.8
9
Giveaways
18
19
Takeaways
17