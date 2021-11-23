It'll be the No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) against the USC Trojans (4-6) in college football play at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points only two times this year.

USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.3 points per game, 0.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.4, 7.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cougars score just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (32.2).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.2 points.

The Cougars rack up 38.0 more yards per game (455.8) than the Trojans allow per contest (417.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 417.8 yards.

The Cougars have nine giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 17 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Trojans average 6.3 more points per game (29.9) than the Cougars give up (23.6).

USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 23.6 points.

The Trojans average 65.1 more yards per game (445.6) than the Cougars allow per contest (380.5).

USC is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team picks up more than 380.5 yards.

The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats