Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will aim to prolong their three-game winning run against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • In 45.5% of Miami's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.
  • Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 2.5 points under the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 2.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Panthers rack up 20.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Dolphins surrender per matchup (24.5).
  • When Carolina scores more than 24.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Panthers collect 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
  • When Carolina picks up over 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
  • The Dolphins score just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20.0).
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per outing (288.7).
  • In games that Miami piles up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater.
  • In five home games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in five road games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • Panthers away games this season average 45.2 total points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.