The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will aim to prolong their three-game winning run against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Miami's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.

Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 38.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.5 points under the 44.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 2.7 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.9 points, 3.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Panthers rack up 20.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the Dolphins surrender per matchup (24.5).

When Carolina scores more than 24.5 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Panthers collect 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

When Carolina picks up over 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Dolphins are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Dolphins score just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers allow (20.0).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per outing (288.7).

In games that Miami piles up over 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Miami is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater.

In five home games this season, Miami has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

This season, in five road games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

Panthers away games this season average 45.2 total points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

