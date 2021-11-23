MAC opponents will meet when the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 64.

Friday's total is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 8.9 points more than the 55.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 59.2 points per game, 4.8 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Chippewas put up 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles allow (27.5).

When Central Michigan scores more than 27.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chippewas rack up 23.5 more yards per game (459.7) than the Eagles allow per outing (436.2).

When Central Michigan piles up over 436.2 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chippewas have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 15 takeaways .

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 5.3 more points per game (32.9) than the Chippewas give up (27.6).

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.

The Eagles rack up just 12.4 fewer yards per game (395) than the Chippewas give up per outing (407.4).

In games that Eastern Michigan piles up over 407.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats