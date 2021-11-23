Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-9-1) will aim to snap a 10-game skid when they clash with the Chicago Bears (3-7) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 32.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.8 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Bears games this season feature an average total of 43.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Chicago's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).
  • The Bears average 287.9 yards per game, 88.8 fewer yards than the 376.7 the Lions give up per outing.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Chicago's matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 6-3 in their nine games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Detroit has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Lions average 8.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Bears give up (24.0).
  • The Lions average 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears allow (343.9).
  • In games that Detroit piles up over 343.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit has covered the spread twice at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.
  • This season, in four home games, Detroit has gone over the total twice.
  • Lions home games this season average 47.9 total points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, away from home.
  • This season, in five away games, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.