The Detroit Lions (0-9-1) will aim to snap a 10-game skid when they clash with the Chicago Bears (3-7) in Week 12.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to score 32.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.8 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 43.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 5.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Lions surrender (27.3).

The Bears average 287.9 yards per game, 88.8 fewer yards than the 376.7 the Lions give up per outing.

The Bears have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 6-3 in their nine games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Detroit has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Lions average 8.0 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Bears give up (24.0).

The Lions average 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears allow (343.9).

In games that Detroit piles up over 343.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Detroit has covered the spread twice at home, and is 0-4 overall there, this year.

This season, in four home games, Detroit has gone over the total twice.

Lions home games this season average 47.9 total points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, away from home.

This season, in five away games, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

