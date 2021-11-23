Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 58 points five of 11 times.
- East Carolina's games have gone over 58 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 71.2 points per game average.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 54.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bearcats have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats average 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates give up (25.5).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Bearcats average 39.9 more yards per game (430.1) than the Pirates give up per matchup (390.2).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals more than 390.2 yards.
- The Bearcats have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Pirates won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- East Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Pirates score 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats surrender (16.0).
- East Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 16.0 points.
- The Pirates average 447.1 yards per game, 142.9 more yards than the 304.2 the Bearcats give up.
- East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 304.2 yards.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|East Carolina
40.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
447.1
304.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
16
Giveaways
20
29
Takeaways
19