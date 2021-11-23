AAC rivals will clash when the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 58 points five of 11 times.

East Carolina's games have gone over 58 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 71.2 points per game average.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.5 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 54.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats average 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates give up (25.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Bearcats average 39.9 more yards per game (430.1) than the Pirates give up per matchup (390.2).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team totals more than 390.2 yards.

The Bearcats have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Pirates won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Pirates score 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats surrender (16.0).

East Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 16.0 points.

The Pirates average 447.1 yards per game, 142.9 more yards than the 304.2 the Bearcats give up.

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team amasses more than 304.2 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (29).

Season Stats