November 23, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points eight of 10 times.
  • In 30% of Pittsburgh's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.
  • Sunday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 48.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2020, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Cincinnati's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals put up 26.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Steelers give up per outing (22.6).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 22.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bengals rack up just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers give up per outing (367.3).
  • When Cincinnati amasses over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (9).
  • In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Steelers rack up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals give up.
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers average 328.0 yards per game, 24.9 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Bengals give up.
  • In games that Pittsburgh totals over 352.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.
  • The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.9 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • Away from home, Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • This year, in four away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 46.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

