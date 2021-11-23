AFC North rivals will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season when the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 45 points eight of 10 times.

In 30% of Pittsburgh's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.

Sunday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 48.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bengals and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2020, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bengals have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals put up 26.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Steelers give up per outing (22.6).

When Cincinnati scores more than 22.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals rack up just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers give up per outing (367.3).

When Cincinnati amasses over 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (9).

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Steelers rack up 21.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Bengals give up.

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers average 328.0 yards per game, 24.9 fewer yards than the 352.9 the Bengals give up.

In games that Pittsburgh totals over 352.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has one win against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1).

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.9 points, 2.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Away from home, Pittsburgh is 2-2 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

This year, in four away games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total once.

This season, Steelers away games average 46.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

