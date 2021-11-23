The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) take the field for the 2021 edition of the Palmetto Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Clemson's games this season have gone over 43 points seven of 11 times.

So far this season, 50% of South Carolina's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 6.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points above the 40.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.6, 6.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more (in five chances).

Clemson's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.7 per matchup the Gamecocks allow.

Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers rack up only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (356.5).

In games that Clemson piles up over 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (23).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

South Carolina has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Gamecocks put up 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers allow (16.4).

South Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks average only 13.3 more yards per game (332) than the Tigers give up per contest (318.7).

In games that South Carolina churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats