Publish date:
Clemson vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson's games this season have gone over 43 points seven of 11 times.
- So far this season, 50% of South Carolina's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 43.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.8, is 6.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.9 points above the 40.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 49.6, 6.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.
- The 43-point over/under for this game is 7.1 points below the 50.1 points per game average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.7 per matchup the Gamecocks allow.
- Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers rack up only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks give up per outing (356.5).
- In games that Clemson piles up over 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (23).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more (in three chances).
- South Carolina has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Gamecocks put up 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers allow (16.4).
- South Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks average only 13.3 more yards per game (332) than the Tigers give up per contest (318.7).
- In games that South Carolina churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|South Carolina
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards
332
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.5
17
Giveaways
21
16
Takeaways
23