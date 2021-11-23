Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 10 games (80%) this season.

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in three of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 10.9 points more than Friday's over/under.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.9, 2.9 points above Friday's total of 56.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Chanticleers are 5-2 ATS when favored by 14.5 points or more this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chanticleers rack up 15.2 more points per game (41.6) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).

Coastal Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.4 points.

The Chanticleers collect 492.3 yards per game, 149.6 more yards than the 342.7 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

Coastal Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team churns out more than 342.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have seven giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 22 takeaways .

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This year, the Jaguars are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars rack up 25.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Chanticleers give up (19.9).

When South Alabama scores more than 19.9 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Jaguars collect 371.4 yards per game, 47.6 more yards than the 323.8 the Chanticleers give up.

When South Alabama picks up over 323.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats