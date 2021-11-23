Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will look to snap a three-game slide when they clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.
  • Thursday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.6 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.9 points greater than the 47.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.4, 1.9 points more than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.
  • The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 48.5 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Dallas has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).
  • Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders give up (26.2).
  • Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders allow per matchup.
  • In games that Dallas totals more than 352.9 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • In Las Vegas' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Raiders score 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys allow.
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.
  • The Raiders rack up only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys give up (355.6).
  • When Las Vegas amasses more than 355.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 4-1 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This season, in five games at home, Dallas has gone over the total three times.
  • Cowboys home games this season average 52.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).
  • Las Vegas is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • In four away games this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total once.
  • Raiders away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

