The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will look to snap a three-game slide when they clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 50.5 points five of 10 times.

So far this season, 50% of Las Vegas' games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.

Thursday's total is 1.1 points lower than the two team's combined 51.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points greater than the 47.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 52.4, 1.9 points more than Thursday's over/under of 50.5.

The 50.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 48.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders give up (26.2).

Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.

The Cowboys collect 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders allow per matchup.

In games that Dallas totals more than 352.9 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Raiders score 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.4 the Cowboys allow.

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Raiders rack up only 17.7 more yards per game (373.3) than the Cowboys give up (355.6).

When Las Vegas amasses more than 355.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 4-1 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, in five games at home, Dallas has gone over the total three times.

Cowboys home games this season average 52.1 total points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (50.5).

Las Vegas is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In four away games this season, Las Vegas has gone over the total once.

Raiders away games this season average 47.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

