C-USA opponents will clash when the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Middle Tennessee's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 56.2 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.7 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls are 3-2-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Owls put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.6).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Owls collect 37.7 more yards per game (401) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (363.3).

When Florida Atlantic totals more than 363.3 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Owls have 17 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (29).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Blue Raiders put up 30 points per game, 4.4 more than the Owls give up (25.6).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team records more than 25.6 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 58.1 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Owls allow per outing (413.4).

Middle Tennessee is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 413.4 yards.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Owls have forced (19).

Season Stats