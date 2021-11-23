Publish date:
Florida vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Florida vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Florida State's games have gone over 59 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in nine chances).
- Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This year, the Gators rack up 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles allow (26.7).
- When Florida puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles give up per outing (379.6).
- When Florida churns out more than 379.6 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- In Florida State's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.
- Florida State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Seminoles score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators give up.
- Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.1 points.
- The Seminoles average 382.3 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 361.5 the Gators give up.
- In games that Florida State picks up over 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Florida State
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.2
27.1
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
480.4
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
361.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.6
18
Giveaways
18
10
Takeaways
17