The Florida Gators (5-6) will clash with the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59 points in four of 11 games this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 59 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.2 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 1.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in nine chances).

Florida's games this year have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Gators rack up 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles allow (26.7).

When Florida puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles give up per outing (379.6).

When Florida churns out more than 379.6 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

Florida State Stats and Trends

In Florida State's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Seminoles have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Florida State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators give up.

Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 27.1 points.

The Seminoles average 382.3 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 361.5 the Gators give up.

In games that Florida State picks up over 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats