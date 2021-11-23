The Valley Cup is up for grabs when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC) clash.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 11 times.

In 27.3% of San Jose State's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 54 points per game, 1.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.7 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Thursday's total.

The 52.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Spartans games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

In Fresno State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 7.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs average 7.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Spartans allow (25.3).

Fresno State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 100.6 more yards per game (461.4) than the Spartans give up per matchup (360.8).

In games that Fresno State piles up more than 360.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (11).

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

San Jose State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Spartans score just 0.3 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Bulldogs give up (21.3).

When San Jose State puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Spartans collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (341.7) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (344.3).

In games that San Jose State amasses over 344.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Spartans have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (20).

Season Stats